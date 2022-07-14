2022 Positional Preview – Running Backs and Fullbacks

We're less than one month away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the next in our position preview series featuring the team's running backs and fullbacks:

RUNNING BACKS AND FULLBACKS

(in numerical order)

#2 CHASE EDMONDS

5-9 | 210 | Fordham '18

Edmonds joins the Dolphins this offseason as an unrestricted free agent from Arizona, where he was a fourth-round pick in 2018. He's played in 57 career games with 15 starts, totaling 333 carries for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns. Edmonds is also active in the passing game – catching 128 balls for 921 yards and five touchdowns – and on special teams – 13 tackles and 21 kickoff returns for 465 yards. He set career highs in carries (116) and rushing yards (592) in 2021.

#22 GERRID DOAKS

5-11 | 228 | Cincinnati '21

Doaks was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2021 and was on Miami's practice squad last year. He played in 30 games with 12 starts at the University of Cincinnati (2017, 2019-20). As a senior in 2020, Doaks earned first-team All-AAC honors with 673 rushing yards, 202 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns.

#26 SALVON AHMED

5-11 | 197 | Washington '20

Ahmed was awarded to Miami off waivers during training camp in 2020 and spent the first part of the 2020 season on the practice squad. He earned a promotion to the active roster on Oct. 9, 2020. Since then, he's played in 18 games with four starts, totaling 468 rushing yards, 178 receiving yards and three rushing touchdowns. In 2020, he rushed for 122 yards vs. New England, setting a franchise record for an undrafted rookie.

#30 ALEC INGOLD

6-1 | 240 | Wisconsin '19

Ingold joins the Dolphins this offseason after spending three seasons (2019-21) with the Raiders, where he signed as an undrafted rookie in 2019. A fullback, he's played in 41 career games with 11 starts. Ingold has 239 career receiving yards and three touchdowns. He's also contributed seven career special teams tackles.

#31 RAHEEM MOSTERT

5-10 | 205 | Purdue '15

Mostert signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco this offseason. It's his second stint with the team after he was briefly on Miami's roster in 2015. Mostert has posted a yards per carry average of at least 5.0 in every season of his career. In 2019, he set career highs in rushing yards (772) and rushing touchdowns (eight), helping San Francisco win the NFC and advance to Super Bowl LIV. His 220 rushing yards in the 2019 NFC Championship vs. Green Bay were the second-most in a playoff game in NFL history.

#34 SONY MICHEL

5-11 | 215 | Georgia '18

Michel signed with the Dolphins this year after spending the 2021 season with the L.A. Rams. He was the Super Bowl champions' leading rusher, playing all 17 games and totaling 845 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Michel spent the first three seasons (2018-20) of his career with New England, where he led the team in rushing (931 yards) as a rookie in 2018, helping the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII. Michel is coming home as the Plantation native attended nearby American Heritage before playing at Georgia.

#37 MYLES GASKIN

5-10 | 194 | Washington '19

Gaskin has been Miami's leading rusher in each of the past two seasons (2020-21). The Dolphins drafted him in the seventh round in 2019. Since then, Gaskin has played in 34 games with 17 starts, totaling 1,329 rushing yards, 673 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns. In 2020, he finished 10th in the NFL in scrimmage yards per game (97.2, min. 10 games). Gaskin is the University of Washington's all-time leading rusher with 5,323 yards in his collegiate career.

#46 JOHN LOVETT

6-2 | 234 | Princeton '19

Lovett was signed by the Dolphins this February. He spent the 2020 season with Green Bay, where he played in eight games and contributed four special teams tackles. A fullback, Lovett signed with Kansas City as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and was on the Chiefs' practice squad. He played quarterback and running back at Princeton.

#47 ZaQUANDRE WHITE

6-1 | 215 | South Carolina '22