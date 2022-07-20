2022 Positional Preview – Safeties

We're just a couple of weeks away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the next of our position preview series featuring the team's safeties:

SAFETIES

(in numerical order)

#8 JEVON HOLLAND

6-1 | 207 | Oregon '21

Holland was a second-round pick by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft and earned PFWA All-Rookie team honors last year. He played in 16 games with 13 starts, totaling 68 tackles (47 solo), 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. At Oregon, he led the team in interceptions in consecutive seasons (2018-19) and his nine interceptions were tied for the third-most nationally in that span.

#20 SHELDRICK REDWINE

6-0 | 195 | Miami (FL) '19

Redwine joined the Dolphins in the middle of the 2021 season after spending time with Carolina (2021), the N.Y. Jets (2021) and Cleveland (2019-20). He's played in 33 career games with eight starts, totaling 61 tackles (42 solo), a half-sack, one interception and three passes defensed. Redwine also has 16 career special teams stops. A fourth-round pick by Cleveland in 2019, Redwine played collegiately at the University of Miami after a prep career at Miami Killian High School.

#21 ERIC ROWE

6-1 | 205 | Utah '15

Rowe joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 after spending the previous three seasons (2016-18) in New England. He was originally drafted by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft before a trade sent him to the Patriots in 2016. Rowe has played in 86 career games with 50 starts, totaling 324 tackles (230 solo), five interceptions, 39 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He won two Super Bowls (LI and LIII) with New England.

#29 BRANDON JONES

6-1 | 191 | Texas '20

Jones was a third-round pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the past two seasons, he's played in 31 games with 17 starts, totaling 135 tackles (85 solo), 6.0 sacks, one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Jones finished the 2021 season with 5.0 sacks, which were the most by a Dolphins defensive back since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

#32 VERONE McKINLEY

5-10 | 192 | Oregon '22

McKinley is an undrafted rookie from Oregon where he was a teammate of fellow Dolphins safety Jevon Holland. He was a three-year starter (2019-21) for the Ducks, totaling 167 tackles (97 solo), 11 interceptions, 21 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a first-team All-American in 2021 as he tied for the most interceptions in the nation with six.

#42 CLAYTON FEJEDELEM

6-1 | 205 | Illinois '16