2022 Positional Preview – Specialists

We're just one week away from the start of Dolphins training camp. As we approach the kickoff to the 2022 season, Dolphins.com will be taking a look at each position group, breaking down the players who make up the Dolphins 90-man roster. Here's the last of our position preview series featuring the team's specialists:

SPECIALISTS

(in numerical order)

#4 THOMAS MORSTEAD

6-4 | 225 | SMU '09

Morstead signed with Miami this offseason and is the most experienced player on the roster entering his 14th NFL season. He's a seven-time team captain, earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2012 and won Super Bowl XLIV at Hard Rock Stadium as a rookie with New Orleans. Morstead has played in 204 career games and 15 postseason contests, spending the first 12 seasons of his career (2009-20) with the Saints. In 2021, he played for the N.Y. Jets and Atlanta.

#7 JASON SANDERS

5-11 | 197 | New Mexico '18

Sanders was a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL Draft. He's the most accurate kicker in Dolphins history, converting 83.3 percent of his career field goal opportunities (100-for-120). He also holds the team record for most consecutive field goals when he made 22 straight during the 2019-20 seasons. He's been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month three times and was a first-team All-Pro in 2020.

#44 BLAKE FERGUSON

6-3 | 237 | LSU '20

Ferguson was a sixth-round pick (185th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft and was the first long snapper drafted that year. He was also the first long snapper ever drafted by the Dolphins. Since then, he's played in all 33 games, made five special teams tackles (three solo) and has one fumble recovery. At LSU, he became the first long snapper to be named a permanent team captain, helping the Tigers win the College Football Playoff National Championship as a senior in 2019.

#59 TOMMY HEATHERLY

6-0 | 205 | FIU '22