Benito Jones Promoted to Active Roster

Dec 02, 2020 at 04:50 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have promoted defensive tackle Benito Jones to the active roster.

Jones has played in four games for the Dolphins in 2020, recording two tackles (one solo). He's spent the rest of the season on Miami's practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Dolphins on April 29, 2020. Jones was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019.

