Bobby McCain Getting Comfortable With Switch To Safety

On the first depth chart of 2019, released Monday in advance of the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, McCain was listed as a first-team safety alongside veteran Reshad Jones.

Also listed as a safety was 2019 first-round pick Minkah Fitzpatrick, who like McCain has experience playing at cornerback.

Using the two of them on the field at the same time would provide the secondary with an awful lot of playmaking ability in the back end.

“You got guys back there than can go get the football, that can judge the football well and understand that when the ball is in the air that it’s not just theirs,” McCain said of that possibility. “Being back there, it’s definitely different but you gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable. That’s just one of the things we’re doing and you’ve got to get the job done at the end of the day.”

As camp opened, Jones explained why he thought McCain could make a smooth transition to safety.