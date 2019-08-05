13 Highlights From Today's Training Camp Practice

Observations from practice number nine of training camp:
- The Dolphins were in uppers (shoulder pads only) when they returned to practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University after a day off Sunday.
- LB Raekwon McMillan, DE Jonathan Woodard, S Reshad Jones, WR Jakeem Grant, LB Chase Allen, CB Eric Rowe and T Zach Sterup did not practice, along with the two remaining players on PUP — LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
- All players were gathered in a massive huddle before the start of team drills.
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a perfect pass over the linebacker to hit WR Isaiah Ford in that first team period.
- QB Josh Rosen slid to his left in the pocket before hitting WR Allen Hurns running across the field on his first team snap.
- Rookie guards Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun continued to line up with the first-team offensive line.
- CB Jalen Davis leaped into the end zone to prevent a touchback and down the ball at the 1-yard line in a special teams period.
- RB Kenyan Drake had a nice cutback on a running play in the second team period.
- Kendrick Norton, who was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after a car accident in early July cost him his left arm, was a visitor at practice.
- CB Xavien Howard broke up a pass intended for WR DeVante Parker in seven-on-seven drills.
- Fitzpatrick thread the needle on a pass down the middle to TE Mike Gesicki in a seven-on-seven.
- Jason Sanders made a 46-yard field goal before later missing a 56-yard attempt. He then made a 55-yard attempt with time running out in a two-minute drill.
- QB Josh Rosen connected with Preston Williams for a 40-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline in team drills.