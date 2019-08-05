I Said It: Brian Flores On Initial Depth Chart

“Yesterday only matters if you build on it today.”

— This is a theme Flores has preached since the start of training camp, the idea being that the focus needs to be on players constantly improving. His quote came after he said quarterback Josh Rosen has shown improvement over the past week.

“If you work hard and you put the team first, you’re a leader. We want 53 leaders on this team.”

— This is another common refrain we’ve heard from Flores since he took over as Dolphins Head Coach in February, the idea that the team is more important than the individual.

“I’d say both guys are doing well. This is a good quarterback competition.”