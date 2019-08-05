AC In The AM: Playmakers Could Be Strength Of This Team

Think about the possibilities. Think about the ways these players can be utilized. No oversized predictions here that they are going to tear up the league, but if you’re looking for a strong suit on this offense in the first week or so of training camp, it’s hard not to quickly turn to this group of young players and the speed and athletic ability that you simply can’t teach.

Albert Wilson could be the key to the entire group. Assuming he returns to 100 percent – and all indications suggest he is on his way – he has the playmaking ability to draw double teams, thus opening things up for the others. Put him and Grant on the outside and you could very well see another down the field high five this season.