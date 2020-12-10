Byron Jones Named Miami Dolphins Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced cornerback Byron Jones as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Each of the league's 32 nominees were announced today.
Jones has been dedicated, committed and passionate about serving his new community since he joined the Dolphins in March of 2020. He commits every Tuesday to leading the team's Social Impact Committee in conference calls, community events and casting the vision for the future of the committee. This commitment involves many hours each week to ensure the committee communicates and provokes unique thoughts that turn into actions.
Jones has served as a role model for younger players on the team, both on and off the football field. He has used that momentum to play a pivotal role in the team's community and social justice efforts this season. Additionally, Jones hosts football camps in his hometown to empower kids to get involved in both football and their communities, teaching teamwork, responsibility and dependability.
On the football field, Jones is a Pro Bowl player, earning a selection in 2018 as a member of the Dallas Cowboys. In 2019, he was named to NFL Network's Top 100 players list (No. 97). He's played in 89 career games with 83 starts, totaling 349 tackles (270 solo), two interceptions, 46 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. In 2020, Jones has started 10 games for the Dolphins, helping the team rank second in scoring defense (17.7 points allowed per game).
As a nominee, Jones will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.
For the third year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS.
All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.
Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's sixth annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 10 and Jan 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at http://www.nfl.com/manoftheyear. New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee's charity. Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee and one randomly selected fan each week will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee's charity.
More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at http://www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.