Christian Wilkins, Michael Deiter Pumped For First Professional Game At Hard Rock Stadium

While the Dolphins will employ a rotation at defensive tackle and Wilkins should get plenty of playing time even if he’s not a starter, Deiter is hoping to cement his spot as one of the five guys who will line up on the offensive line.

It’s something to which he’s become accustomed, having started a school-record 54 games at Wisconsin — or every game the Badgers played over the past four seasons.

Deiter has been working with the first-team offense the past two weeks, but he knows he’s got to continue to perform if he wants to keep that spot.

“There isn’t anything that hasn’t gotten better, but there is still so much that needs to get better,” he said. “So, I’ve gotten better, but there is still so much more to clean up.”

While a lot of attention figures to go to the quarterback position Thursday night, Wilkins understands there will be a lot of eyes on him because of his first-round status.