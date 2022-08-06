Day 9 - Miami Dolphins 2022 Training Camp Notebook

One big picture takeaway from nine days of training camp is the number of seemingly easy yards this offense can create. A receiver leaks out with plenty of room to run and the quarterbacks find them for big gains to jump-start team sessions.

Jaelan Phillips and Christian Wilkins, who was in the orange jersey today, both have had stellar camps. Studious, well-conditioned players who grind until they get it right, Phillips and Wilkins offered their perspective on the challenges of facing this offense. They also divulged a team mindset that centers around effort and playing for one another another.

"We always say that you can measure your love for your teammates by how close you are to the ball at the end of the play," Phillips said. "Really all that's about is just not playing just for yourself, you're playing for your brothers around you. We're all fighting for our livelihood. This is how people feed their families. So to really love and trust your teammates is to go out there and put it all on the line for them and for the organization as a whole."