Dolphins Announce Chan Gailey's Resignation

Jan 06, 2021 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey has resigned.

"I want to thank Chan for all of his hard work and dedication in what was a unique year," Head Coach Brian Flores said. "He played an important role on the staff and in the development of our young roster. I wish him all the best."

Gailey just finished his 21st season as an NFL coach and his second tenure with the Dolphins. Gailey has also served as head coach for the Buffalo Bills (2010-12), Georgia Tech (2002-07), the Dallas Cowboys (1998-99), Samford University (1993), the Birmingham Fire (1991-92) and Troy State (1983-84).

