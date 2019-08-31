Dolphins Announce Roster Moves, Set Initial 53-Man Roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed on the following players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list:
Nkemdiche, Robert
Tankersley, Cordrea
The following players were released:
Butler, Brice
Carradine, Tank
Patmon, Tyler
The following player was released/injury settlement:
Allen, Dwayne
The following players were waived:
Adams, Tony
Armstrong, Cornell
Davis, Jalen
DeLuca, Nick
Dunn, Michael
Farnsworth, Wesley
Farrow, Kenneth
Ford, Isaiah
Fuller, Kyle
Hendrix, Dewayne
Holmes, Tyrone
Horn, Reece
Irwin, Trenton
Jones-Smith, Jaryd
Mbu, Joey
McTyer, Torry
Monteiro, Aaron
Needham, Nik
Pittman, Jamiyus
Queiroz Neto, Durval
Rahming, T.J.
Rivers, David
Rudock, Jake
Smith, Maurice
Smith, Terrance
Thomas, Cory
Watson, Tre’