Saturday, Aug 31, 2019 04:01 PM

Dolphins Announce Roster Moves, Set Initial 53-Man Roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed on the following players on the reserve/physically unable to perform list:

Nkemdiche, Robert               

Tankersley, Cordrea

The following players were released:

Butler, Brice

Carradine, Tank

Patmon, Tyler

The following player was released/injury settlement:

Allen, Dwayne

The following players were waived:

Adams, Tony

Armstrong, Cornell

Davis, Jalen

DeLuca, Nick

Dunn, Michael

Farnsworth, Wesley

Farrow, Kenneth

Ford, Isaiah

Fuller, Kyle

Hendrix, Dewayne

Holmes, Tyrone

Horn, Reece

Irwin, Trenton

Jones-Smith, Jaryd

Mbu, Joey

McTyer, Torry

Monteiro, Aaron

Needham, Nik

Pittman, Jamiyus

Queiroz Neto, Durval

Rahming, T.J.

Rivers, David

Rudock, Jake

Smith, Maurice

Smith, Terrance

Thomas, Cory

Watson, Tre’

The Dolphins sent an undisclosed draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts.
The Dolphins sent a seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings.
Extension of multi-year partnership brings newly constructed venue and sports performance clinic to Miami Gardens.
The Dolphins announced they have signed WR Jakeem Grant to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
