Dolphins Claim Ray Smith, Waive Ryan Lewis

Lewis was awarded to the Dolphins off waivers on Oct. 15, 2019. He played in eight games with three starts for Miami in 2019, totaling 24 tackles (19 solo), one interception and five passes defensed. Lewis also spent time with Philadelphia (2019), Indianapolis (2019), Buffalo (2018-19), New England (2017-18) and Arizona (2017). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 12, 2017.

Jones was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi. Jones played in all 48 games of his collegiate career with 36 starts. As a senior in 2019, he totaled 30 tackles (19 solo) and 5.5 sacks, earning second-team All-SEC honors.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.