Dolphins defeat Jets in upset 24-17, Week 11 Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to the city that never sleeps, defeating the New York Jets, 24-14 in a week 11 AFC East matchup at MetLife Stadium. From the opening offensive possession, the Miami Dolphins put together a fantastic 11 play 83-yard drive which ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Waddle. The Jets defense responded on the Dolphins second possession, turning Tua Tagovailoa interception into a score to tie the game.
In the second quarter, the Dolphins defense created a turnover with a force fumble by Brandon Jones which was recovered by Christian Wilkins. After the fumble recovery the Dolphins were unable to create any points in the quarter as both teams punted twice and missed a field goal attempt.
In the second half on their first possession, it took just four plays for the Dolphins offense to find the endzone on a 65-yard touchdown deep pass from Tagovailoa to Mack Hollins.The Dolphins extended their lead to 14-7. Following an answer by the Jets on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Elijah Moore the score was tied up at 14-14 entering the 4th quarter.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Total Yards
|388
|380
|Rushing Yards
|115
|102
|Passing Yards
|273
|278
|3rd and 4th Down Conv.
|8-14
|8-15
|First Downs
|20
|18
|Penalties
|8/62
|7/48
|TOP
|33:35
|26:25
The Dolphins scored twice in the fourth quarter, first on a 5-yard touchdown reception by Myles Gaskin from Tagovailoa and later on a 24-yard made field goal attempt by Jason Sanders.
On the day, Tagovailoa went 27 of 33 for 273 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Myles Gaskin led all running backs with 23 carries for 89 yards and one touchdown. The Miami Dolphins now are now 9-3 in the month of November under Brian Flores.
Now on a three-game win streak the Dolphins look to keep things going as they prepare for Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28th. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM.