Dolphins defeat Jets in upset 24-17, Week 11 Recap

In the second half on their first possession, it took just four plays for the Dolphins offense to find the endzone on a 65-yard touchdown deep pass from Tagovailoa to Mack Hollins.The Dolphins extended their lead to 14-7. Following an answer by the Jets on a 62-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Elijah Moore the score was tied up at 14-14 entering the 4th quarter.