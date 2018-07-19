Dolphins & DT Vincent Taylor Surprise Pompano Beach High School Football Team With Equipment

Pompano Beach, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins surprised the Pompano Beach High School football team with new equipment for its program. Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor was on hand for the surprise. The donated equipment included Dolphins branded shirts, Gatorade coolers, blocking shields, medicine balls and cleats. The team also had the opportunity to hear from Dolphins alum and Youth Programs Ambassador Twan Russell about perseverance and the importance of teamwork.
"It was an honor to give the kids equipment they didn't have, even if it was a pair of cleats," Taylor said. "I remember being in their same shoes and getting a pair of cleats from somebody just made me want to play harder."
Photo gallery: Dolphins donate equipment to Pompano Beach High School.
"It was amazing to have the Miami Dolphins organization come out and donate and talk to the team," Pompano Beach High School Head Football Coach Melvin Jones said. "It scratches things off our list that we need to get so we can fundraise for some other things to look good. We're thankful and truly blessed and everything is going to go a long way."
This is the second Junior Dolphins Equipment Donation this year. The Dolphins also made a donation to Miramar High School in May.