Dolphins Host 150 Kids For Holiday Toy Event In Partnership With Petland

Dec 19, 2018 at 02:44 PM

DAVIE – Miami Dolphins players Cornell Armstrong, Kalen Ballage, Jalen Davis, John Denney, Mike Gesicki, Connor Hilland, Mike Hull, Jamiyus Pittman, Jason Sanders, Kenny Stills, Durham Smythe and Vincent Taylor, cheerleaders, T.D. and the Miami Dolphins Women's Organization hosted 150 students for their annual holiday toy event presented by Petland. Elementary school students from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties received holiday toys and participated in activities including creating teddy bears, decorating cookies, playing games, taking photos as well as petting puppies provided by Petland.

D41_8032

"I remember going to events like this when I was a kid and it really made my Christmas special," Ballage said. "It's my favorite part of the year every year. We try to get out there and reach the kids and have them look up to us as role models. Seeing the kids' eyes get all big when we pulled the presents out the back seeing them get whatever it is they asked for, I think that was the most important thing."

More than 1,000 kids from the Dolphins partner schools in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have participated in the event over the years. This year, Dolphins players, coaching staff and Petland purchased holiday toys for preselected students from Bel-Air, Pinewood, Rolling Green, Sunshine and Scott Lake Elementary School.

DOLPHINS DARKROOM: Holiday Toy Event In Partnership With Petland

Photo gallery: Holiday Toy Event Partnership with Petland

D41_7064
1 / 46
D41_6729
2 / 46
D41_8106
3 / 46
D41_8211
4 / 46
D41_8032
5 / 46
D41_7849
6 / 46
D41_8061
7 / 46
D41_7683
8 / 46
D41_7607
9 / 46
D41_8198
10 / 46
D41_8171
11 / 46
D41_8116
12 / 46
D41_7706
13 / 46
D41_8004
14 / 46
D41_7983
15 / 46
D41_7977
16 / 46
D41_7861
17 / 46
D41_7531
18 / 46
D41_7402
19 / 46
D41_7802
20 / 46
D41_7786
21 / 46
D41_7310
22 / 46
D41_7689
23 / 46
D41_7642
24 / 46
D41_7667
25 / 46
D41_7225
26 / 46
D41_7244
27 / 46
D41_7507
28 / 46
D41_7432
29 / 46
D41_7415
30 / 46
D41_7263
31 / 46
D41_7184
32 / 46
D41_7154
33 / 46
D41_7138
34 / 46
D41_7028
35 / 46
D41_7106
36 / 46
D41_6980
37 / 46
D41_7098
38 / 46
D41_6863
39 / 46
D41_7165
40 / 46
D41_6958
41 / 46
D41_6937
42 / 46
D41_6992
43 / 46
D41_6953
44 / 46
D41_6986
45 / 46
D41_6725
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"It was a privilege and pleasure to team up with our Miami Dolphins to make the holidays a little brighter for children and families in our community," Petland Florida Owner Luis Marquez said. "Like the Dolphins, Miami is our home. We care very much about our neighbors, but especially about the kids who wait all year for the holidays to arrive."

"My favorite part is everything specifically the bounce houses, this has been really awesome and thank you for the presents," Scott Lake Elementary Student London Wright added.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released tackle James Tunstall from the practice squad and signed tackle Ryan Hayes to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have released safety Joshua Kalu from the practice squad and signed defensive tackle Byron Cowart and safety Verone McKinley III to the practice squad.
news

Brightline Kicks Off Football Season with Miami Dolphins End Zone Express

Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, announced its partnership with Hard Rock Stadium providing dedicated transportation options for all Miami Dolphins home games throughout the 2023 football season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand to the active roster, waived safety Verone McKinley III and more.
news

Mr. Meat Master Brings First-of-its-Kind Butcher Shop to Hard Rock Stadium

Mr. Meat Master, the world-renowned quality beef distributor and newest partner of the Miami Dolphins, is bringing its cuts of premium beef to create the first-ever butcher shop at Hard Rock Stadium.
news

Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win at the L.A. Chargers.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Goode for Sunday's Game

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated linebacker Cameron Goode to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Ferguson to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed long snapper Blake Ferguson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

MSC Cruises Announces New Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Dolphins Ahead of the 2023 Football Season

MSC Cruises is teaming up with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium for a multi-year partnership ahead of the 2023 football season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed wide receiver Robbie Chosen to the practice squad and released defensive end Randy Charlton from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Eight to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed the following eight players to the practice squad: tight end Nick Bowers, running back Darrynton Evans, offensive lineman Chasen Hines and more.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Ingold to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed fullback Alec Ingold to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
Advertising