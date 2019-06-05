Dolphins Host Barbara Goleman Senior High School & St. Andrew’s School Football Teams at Minicamp Practice

“To come out here, be this close to the players, see what the practices are like, see the effort that they’re giving, it’s great all around,” Barbara Goleman Senior High School Head Football Coach Ariel Cribeiro said. “I think Twan’s talk was great for our guys to understand the mental side of the game and the effort that it takes to be a great football player and a great football team.”

“My guys are unified, but I think this propelled us. We’re more together now after watching these guys play,” Barbara Goleman Senior High School junior wide receiver Zachary Valcarcel said. “This practice makes me want to model our practices like this. The receivers were moving really fast out of their breaks and I would like to implement that in our practice.”

“It’s a great experience for myself and hopefully more importantly it’s a great experience for the kids,” St. Andrew’s School Head Football Coach Jimmy Robertson said. “That’s something that we preach every practice is intensity. Watching it first hand from the Miami Dolphins, hopefully that carries over for us and we get to build off of that for our upcoming season.”