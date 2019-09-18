Dolphins Sign Safety Doug Middleton

Middleton joins the Dolphins after spending the past three seasons (2016-18) with the N.Y. Jets. He’s played in 11 career games with four starts, totaling 28 tackles (20 solo) and four passes defensed. He also made five solo special teams stops. Middleton originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with the Jets on May 6, 2016. The team waived him on Sept. 2, 2019.