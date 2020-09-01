Dolphins Waive Dinson, Moss, Nichols And Release Louis

Sep 01, 2020 at 04:36 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived safety Jeremiah Dinson, defensive end Avery Moss and cornerback Deatrick Nichols. The team also released wide receiver Ricardo Louis

Dinson was awarded off waivers to the Dolphins on Aug. 15, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 1, 2020. Dinson was a four-year letterman (2015, 2017-19) and three-year starter at Auburn, where he played in 48 career games with 36 starts. He totaled 214 tackles (129 solo), four sacks, four interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his collegiate career.

Moss was re-signed by the Dolphins on Aug. 27, 2020. He originally joined the team on Sept. 1, 2019 after he was awarded off waivers from the N.Y. Giants. Moss played in 11 games with eight starts for the Dolphins last year. He totaled 25 tackles (11 solo) and one forced fumble. He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (167th overall) by the Giants in the 2017 NFL draft.

Nichols joined the Dolphins on Aug. 13, 2020. He previously spent time with New Orleans (2020) and Arizona (2018-19), appearing in two games for the Cardinals in 2018. He also played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL this past spring, where he had 24 tackles (16 solo), one sack, three interceptions and six passes defensed. Nichols originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Arizona on May 11, 2018.

Louis re-signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 8, 2020. He originally joined the team on April 8, 2019 but was on injured reserve for the entire 2019 season. Louis played all 32 games with 12 starts in the first two years of his NFL career (2016-17), both with Cleveland. He totaled 45 receptions for 562 yards (12.5 avg.) before missing the 2018 season due to injury. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (114th overall) by Cleveland in the 2016 NFL draft. Louis, a Miami native, attended Miami Beach Senior High School and the University of Miami.

