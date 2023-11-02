Hill Named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for his performance in October.

Hill becomes the first Dolphins non-quarterback to ever win AFC Offensive Player of the Month. In September, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa became the first Dolphins player to win AFC Offensive Player of the Month in 30 years. This is the first time in team history the Dolphins have won back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards.

The Dolphins are just the fourth team since 2000 to have two different players win consecutive AFC Offensive Player of the Month awards within the same season, joining the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes – November, Jerick McKinnon – December), the 2016 New England Patriots (LeGarrette Blount – September, Tom Brady – October) and 2007 New England Patriots (Tom Brady – October, Randy Moss – November).

Hill led the AFC with 602 receiving yards in October, which was 114 more than any other AFC player. His 16.7 yards per reception in the month was the highest of any AFC player with at least 20 receptions, while his four receiving touchdowns were tied for third in the conference. Of Hill's 36 receptions in October, 24 of them (66.7 pct.) converted first downs. He had three 100-yard games, including two 150-yard games in the month, and caught 3+ passes for 50+ yards in all five games. He has a receiving touchdown in each of his past four games, which is tied for the longest streak in the NFL this season.

Last week, Hill became the first NFL player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to break the 1,000 receiving yards mark in the eighth game of a season. His 1,014 receiving yards through eight games are fourth-most in NFL history. He's helped the Dolphins lead the NFL in scoring (33.9), total offense (453.3) and passing offense (301.5), as Miami is off to a 6-2 start for the first time since 2001.

This is the first time in Hill's storied career that he has won AFC Offensive Player of the Month. He was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in December 2016. Other Dolphins to win the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award include Tagovailoa (September 2023), quarterback Scott Mitchell (October 1993) and quarterback Dan Marino (November 1986 and October 1988).