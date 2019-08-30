Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 11:07 PM

Jake Rudock Leads Dolphins To Victory In Final Preseason Game

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Quarterback Jake Rudock got to play the entire game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night and he made the most of the opportunity.

Rudock’s performance, with the Dolphins keeping Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen out of the game, stood out in Miami’s 16-13 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Rudock completed 22 of 29 passes for 229 with one touchdown and no interceptions, finishing with an impressive passer rating of 109.7.

The touchdown pass was a 1-yard hook-up with rookie wide receiver Reece Horn on third-and-goal in the final seconds of the first half.

The touchdown capped a 75-yard drive that featured completions of 30 and 10 yards to tight end Chris Myarick, and a 20-yard connection with wide receiver Isaiah Ford.

It was one of three long scoring drive engineered by Rudock. The Dolphins had field goal drives of 83 yards in the first half and 77 yards in the second half.

Kicker Jason Sanders continued his outstanding work in the preseason, going 3-for-3 on field goal attempts with kicks of 46, 26 and 26 yards.

Another highlight for the Dolphins was the appearance of wide receiver Albert Wilson in a game for the first time since last October.

Wilson, whose impressive 2018 season was cut short by a hip injury, was used often on the Dolphins’ opening drive as he caught two passes for 16 yards and also ran once on a jet sweep. Wilson’s first catch resulted in a 2-yard loss, but he then had an 18-yard reception to convert a third-down situation.

Running back Mark Walton had an impressive first half, rushing for 52 yards on 12 carries, including a long of 14 yards.

Myarick led the Dolphins with six receptions for 78 yards. Running back Myles Gaskin also had a productive final preseason game, rushing for 48 yards on only eight attempts, with a long of 17 yards.

Rookie defensive end Dwayne Hendrix had the Dolphins’ only sack when he dropped Taysom Hill early in the second half.

New Orleans got touchdowns on a 12-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater to Lil’Jordan Humphrey in the second quarter and a 1-yard run by Jacquizz Rodgers early in the fourth quarter. Cornerback Tyler Patmon tackled fullback Shane Smith short of the goal line after a reception to stop New Orleans’ two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter, preserving the Dolphins’ 16-13 lead.

The Dolphins defense preserved the victory in the final minute when safety Maurice Smith knocked down a pass on a fourth-and-5 from the Dolphins 6-yard line.

As pretty much every team does for every final preseason game, the Dolphins kept out most of their starters against New Orleans.

The only regular who started against the Saints was rookie guard Shaq Calhoun.

The Dolphins closed the regular season with a 3-1 record, their best showing since 2014 when they also finished 3-1.

The regular season begins Sunday, Sept. 8 when the Baltimore Ravens come to Hard Rock Stadium.

