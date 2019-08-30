Jake Rudock Leads Dolphins To Victory In Final Preseason Game

Quarterback Jake Rudock got to play the entire game against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night and he made the most of the opportunity.

Rudock’s performance, with the Dolphins keeping Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen out of the game, stood out in Miami’s 16-13 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Rudock completed 22 of 29 passes for 229 with one touchdown and no interceptions, finishing with an impressive passer rating of 109.7.

The touchdown pass was a 1-yard hook-up with rookie wide receiver Reece Horn on third-and-goal in the final seconds of the first half.

The touchdown capped a 75-yard drive that featured completions of 30 and 10 yards to tight end Chris Myarick, and a 20-yard connection with wide receiver Isaiah Ford.