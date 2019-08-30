Brian Flores Names Ryan Fitzpatrick Week One Starter

“I told both quarterbacks,” Flores said during his postgame press conference. “I feel it’s the best thing for the team, puts us in the best position to win. That’s how we’ll go moving forward.

“After a thorough evaluation of OTAs, training camp, games, practice, we felt like that was the best move for this team going into the season. Ryan has done a really good job from a leadership standpoint, from an execution standpoint and we feel like that’s the best thing for this team.”

Fitzpatrick joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in March after spending two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He won a training camp battle with Josh Rosen, who was acquired on the second night of the 2019 NFL draft in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

“I’m excited to get out there and lead this team and do the best I can out there,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s a situation I’ve been in for multiple franchises and I’ll lean on my experience a little bit and try to get the guys out there, everybody on the same page and communication and a lot of excitement.”

Fitzpatrick has started 126 regular season games during his 14-year NFL career, including eight last season.

Fitzpatrick started the first and third preseason games, while Rosen started the second preseason outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Jake Rudock was the only quarterback to see action against the Saints.

In the preseason, Fitzpatrick completed 17 of 32 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and a passer rating of 78.4.