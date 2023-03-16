Jalen Ramsey: "I'm Going To Bring That Piece To The Puzzle"  

Free agency officially underway, with the Miami Dolphins making a massive move to kickstart the beginning of the new league year by acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams.
"I'm just another piece of the puzzle, but I'm going to bring that piece to the puzzle," Ramsey said. "Hopefully I can help those guys visualize it, and then we'll go get it. But we have to put in the work."
Ramsey's addition provides newly hired defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with a new defensive weapon while also creating a new top-tier secondary in Ramsey, Xavien Howard, and Jevon Holland.
Ramsey, 28, was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. During the 2022 season, Ramsey accumulated 88 tackles, 18 pass defenses, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles while earning himself Pro Bowl honors.
Ramsey was the third highest ranked cornerback in the NFL this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. The cornerback trailed only New York Jets Defensive Rookie of the Year (2022) Sauce Gardner and Denver Broncos First Team All-Pro Patrick Surtain II.
In his seven-year career, Ramsey owns 452 tackles, 92 pass defenses, 19 interceptions, and six forced fumbles over 108 games played. He is also a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time First Team All-Pro, and Super Bowl Champion as a member of the 2021-22 Rams.
With the start of the 2023 NFL season, it will be interesting to see what else the Miami Dolphins have up their sleeve during the offseason.