Jalen Ramsey: "I'm Going To Bring That Piece To The Puzzle"  

Free agency officially underway, with the Miami Dolphins making a massive move to kickstart the beginning of the new league year by acquiring star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams.

"I'm just another piece of the puzzle, but I'm going to bring that piece to the puzzle," Ramsey said. "Hopefully I can help those guys visualize it, and then we'll go get it. But we have to put in the work."