Five Things: Jalen Ramsey

The truth is that Ramsey is a fit in any defensive scheme. Great players are transcendent that way. He's played on the perimeter and in the slot. He's played press, and he's played off. His role has changed over the years, but his production has not.

Playing in the aforementioned Staley scheme – where the core principles stem from his time working under Fangio during Staley's first NFL job in Chicago – Ramsey was the catalyst. He operated largely in the star position. The idea is to use an athlete like Ramsey to dictate matchups and prevent the offense from neglecting his presence.

Now we don't know how Fangio plans to use Ramsey yet in Miami. But he joins a defense chock-full of playmakers and ball hawks.

Ramsey's tape consistently shows him jumping the route of a receiver he wasn't originally covering, and it usually produces a game-changing play. His recognition skills and the way he studies and prepares all puts him in position to consistently makes plays on the football.