Miami Dolphins and Fangio Part Ways

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways following the 2023 season.
"I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023. When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved," said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. "Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success."