Miami Dolphins Host Gatorade Junior Training Camp

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today hosted a Gatorade Junior Training Camp at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University. Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and alum Troy Drayton taught football specific drills as well as heat and hydration safety to middle school athletes. Members of The City of Miami Gardens Parks and Recreation athletic program, Broward County PAL, Miami-Dade County PAL, Palm Beach County PAL and the American Youth Football League also were invited by the Dolphins to participate in the event and received a Gatorade Junior Training Camp T-shirt.
“It’s always a fun experience when you get a chance to give back to youth and teach kids,” said Godchaux. “I didn’t have anybody growing up that played in the NFL that came back and did these things for me, so for me to come out here and teach these guys the fundamentals of the game, it’s always important, because that’s where it starts with the fundamentals.”
The Gatorade Junior Training Camp is a positive football experience that focuses on football fundamentals and skill development designed to motivate, inspire and educate the next generation of youth football athletes.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to learn, teach and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the NFL’s top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.