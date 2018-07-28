Miami Dolphins Host Kickoff Ride To Commence Dolphins Cancer Challenge IX Registration

DAVIE, FL – The Miami Dolphins today held a Kickoff Ride to celebrate the registration launch for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge IX (DCC IX).
The Dolphins announced registration is open for the DCC IX earlier this week on Tuesday, July 24. The signature event, which is scheduled to take place on April 6, 2019, includes five bike routes throughout South Florida, a run/walk 5K and a finish line concert celebration all with the goal of tackling cancer.
"This morning we are all out here today to kickoff our DCC IX for what we hope to be our best year yet," DCC Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. "Ultimately our goal is to tackle cancer, and our event is to demonstrate that you don't have to have cancer to fight cancer. Registration is now open and we encourage everyone to get involved by biking, running, walking, volunteering or fundraising."
Photo gallery: Dolphins Challenge Cancer IX kickoff ride.
This morning's event initiates the ninth edition of the Miami Dolphins' annual community endeavor, which raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth -- the University of Miami Health System. The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. To date, the annual event has donated total to more than $27.5M. The Dolphins Cancer Challenge is the NFL's single largest fundraiser.
For additional information, call (305) 943-6799 or visit www.DolphinsCancerChallenge.com. DCC can be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/DolphinsCancerChallenge and on Twitter at @TackleCancer.