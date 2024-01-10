Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram to the active roster and signed linebacker Malik Reed to the practice squad.

Ingram re-joined the Dolphins on Dec. 14, 2023 when he signed to the practice squad and has appeared in three games this year with 1.5 sacks. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2017-19) and has played in 148 career games with 106 starts, totaling 402 tackles (287 solo), 58.5 sacks, three interceptions, 30 passes defensed, 15 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries. Ingram has played 12 NFL seasons, appearing in games for the Chargers (2012-20), Pittsburgh (2021), Kansas City (2021) and Miami (2022-23). He played in all 17 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 2022, totaling 22 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Ingram was originally a first-round pick (18th overall) by the Chargers in the 2012 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at South Carolina.