Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Dec 19, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated running back Chris Brooks off injured reserve and waived linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

Brooks has played in six games for the Dolphins this season, totaling 15 carries for 94 yards (6.3 avg.). He had a season-high 66 rushing yards in the Week 3 win vs. Denver. Brooks joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played collegiately at California and finished his career at BYU, where he led the team in rushing (817 yards) as a senior in 2022.

Pierre-Paul joined the Dolphins on Nov. 28, 2023 and appeared in two games for Miami. He has played in 182 career games with 150 starts over 14 NFL seasons, spending time with the N.Y. Giants (2010-17), Tampa Bay (2018-21), Baltimore (2022), New Orleans (2023) and Miami (2023). Pierre-Paul originally entered the NFL as the 15th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft with the N.Y. Giants. A Deerfield Beach, Florida native, he played at Deerfield Beach High School and finished his collegiate career at South Florida.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Chris Brooks RB 6-1 223 1/11/00 R BYU '23 Oceanside, Calif. FA, '23

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bonner and Evans

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster for tomorrow's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Melvin Ingram to the practice squad and released offensive lineman Alama Uluave from the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster and placed offensive lineman Connor Williams on injured reserve. The team also signed offensive lineman Matt Skura to the practice squad.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Bell and Hayes

The Miami Dolphins announced they have elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and tackle Ryan Hayes to the active roster for tonight's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins have signed linebacker Calvin Munson and placed linebacker Jerome Baker on injured reserve. The team also placed linebacker Alexander Johnson on the practice squad/injured list.
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jackson to Contract Extension

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed offensive lineman Austin Jackson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Practice Squad Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to the practice squad and released safety Verone McKinley III from the practice squad.
news

FB Alec Ingold Named Miami Dolphins Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

The Miami Dolphins announce today fullback Alec Ingold as their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide is the league's most prestigious honor and acknowledges NFL players who excel on the field and demonstrate a passion for creating a lasting positive impact beyond the game in their communities.
news

Miami Dolphins Elevate Conner

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated tight end Tanner Conner to the active roster for Sunday's game.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have signed linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and placed linebacker Jaelan Phillips on injured reserve.
news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins announce they have elevated running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster for Friday's game.
Advertising