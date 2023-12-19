Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have activated running back Chris Brooks off injured reserve and waived linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.
Brooks has played in six games for the Dolphins this season, totaling 15 carries for 94 yards (6.3 avg.). He had a season-high 66 rushing yards in the Week 3 win vs. Denver. Brooks joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 12, 2023. He played collegiately at California and finished his career at BYU, where he led the team in rushing (817 yards) as a senior in 2022.
Pierre-Paul joined the Dolphins on Nov. 28, 2023 and appeared in two games for Miami. He has played in 182 career games with 150 starts over 14 NFL seasons, spending time with the N.Y. Giants (2010-17), Tampa Bay (2018-21), Baltimore (2022), New Orleans (2023) and Miami (2023). Pierre-Paul originally entered the NFL as the 15th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft with the N.Y. Giants. A Deerfield Beach, Florida native, he played at Deerfield Beach High School and finished his collegiate career at South Florida.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Chris Brooks
|RB
|6-1
|223
|1/11/00
|R
|BYU '23
|Oceanside, Calif.
|FA, '23