Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Re-sign River Cracraft

Mar 21, 2024 at 10:16 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have re-signed wide receiver River Cracraft.

Cracraft joined the Dolphins in 2022 and has played in 21 games with one start for Miami over the past two seasons (2022-23), totaling 18 receptions for 223 yards (12.4 avg.) and three touchdowns. He's also played in two postseason games for the Dolphins. Cracraft originally entered the NFL with Denver in 2017 and has spent time with the Broncos (2017-19) and 49ers (2020-21). In his career, he's appeared in 45 contests with two starts. Cracraft played collegiately at Washington State.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
River Cracraft WR 6-0 198 11/1/94 6 Washington St. ’17 Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif FA, ‘22

