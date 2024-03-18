Miami Dolphins Sign Jordan Poyer

The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed safety Jordan Poyer.
Poyer is entering his 12th NFL season after spending time with Philadelphia (2013), Cleveland (2013-16) and Buffalo (2017-23). He's played in 155 career games with 117 starts, recording 766 career tackles (533 solo), 12.0 sacks, 24 interceptions, 54 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He's also started 11 playoff games, totaling 64 tackles (39 solo) and two forced fumbles in the postseason.
Poyer was a four-time team captain (2020-23) in Buffalo, where he earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2021 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2022. He and Minnesota safety Harrison Smith are the only two NFL players since 2017 to have 500-plus tackles, 20-plus interceptions and 10-plus sacks. His 22 interceptions since 2017 are tied for seventh in the NFL.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Jordan Poyer
|S
|6-0
|191
|4/25/91
|12
|Oregon State ’13
|Astoria, Ore.
|FA, ‘24