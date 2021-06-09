Miami Dolphins Sign LB Jaelan Phillips

Jun 09, 2021 at 02:16 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) signs his rookie contract on Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 in Davie, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Jaelan Phillips. He was selected in the first round (18th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Phillips started 10 games for the University of Miami in the 2021 season, totaling 45 tackles (21 solo), eight sacks, one interception and four passes defensed. He earned first-team All-American and second-team All-ACC honors as a junior in 2020. Phillips also played two seasons (2017-18) at UCLA before transferring to Miami.

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jaelan Phillips LB 6-6 260 5/28/99 R Miami (FL) '21 Redlands, Calif. D1b, '21

