Miami Dolphins Sign LB Jaelan Phillips

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed linebacker Jaelan Phillips. He was selected in the first round (18th overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Phillips started 10 games for the University of Miami in the 2021 season, totaling 45 tackles (21 solo), eight sacks, one interception and four passes defensed. He earned first-team All-American and second-team All-ACC honors as a junior in 2020. Phillips also played two seasons (2017-18) at UCLA before transferring to Miami.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|6-6
|260
|5/28/99
|R
|Miami (FL) '21
|Redlands, Calif.
|D1b, '21