Miami Dolphins Sign Woods

Aug 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Jamal Woods.

Woods originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on May 8, 2023 and was waived on Aug. 1, 2023. He played collegiately at Illinois, where he appeared in 48 games with 18 starts over six seasons (2017-22). He earned BTN.com All-Freshman Team honorable mention honors in 2017 after recording 24 tackles (12 solo) and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Jamal Woods DT 6-2 294 6/14/99 R Illinois '23 Hueytown, Ala. FA, '23

