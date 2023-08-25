Miami Dolphins Sign Woods

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed defensive tackle Jamal Woods.
Woods originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Indianapolis on May 8, 2023 and was waived on Aug. 1, 2023. He played collegiately at Illinois, where he appeared in 48 games with 18 starts over six seasons (2017-22). He earned BTN.com All-Freshman Team honorable mention honors in 2017 after recording 24 tackles (12 solo) and 3.5 tackles for loss.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Jamal Woods
|DT
|6-2
|294
|6/14/99
|R
|Illinois '23
|Hueytown, Ala.
|FA, '23