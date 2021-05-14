Miami Dolphins Sign WR Jaylen Waddle

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. He was selected in the first round (sixth overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Waddle was a three-year letterman (2018-20) at Alabama, where he caught 106 passes for 1,999 yards (18.9 avg.) and 17 touchdowns in just 34 collegiate games. His 18.9 yards per reception ranks second in school history and his 733 career punt return yards are sixth. He earned first-team All-American honors as a sophomore in 2019 and was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Year.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|5-10
|180
|11/25/98
|R
|Alabama '21
|Houston, Texas
|D1a, '21