Miami Dolphins Sign WR Kai Locksley

Mar 23, 2021 at 02:26 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have signed wide receiver Kai Locksley.

Locksley was a quarterback at UTEP, appearing in 20 games over two seasons (2018-19). He completed 186-of-350 passes (53.1 pct.) for 2,266 yards and nine touchdowns. Locksley also rushed 237 times for 875 yards (3.7 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He transferred to UTEP from Iowa Western Community College, where he was named the 2017 NJCAA Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Kai Locksley WR 6-4 210 11/17/96 1 UTEP '20 Fort Washington, Md. FA, '21

