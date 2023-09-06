MSC Cruises Announces New Multi-Year Partnership with Miami Dolphins Ahead of the 2023 Football Season

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – September 6, 2023 – MSC Cruises, the world's third largest and fastest-growing cruise line, is teaming up with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium for a multi-year partnership ahead of the 2023 football season. As the Official Cruise Line of the Miami Dolphins, the partnership gives MSC Cruises widespread branding and promotional opportunities at Hard Rock Stadium, including in-stadium signage, entitlement to stadium's 100 Level, and a wide variety of commercial placements.

The partnership provides MSC Cruises prominent branding visibility on the 100 Level of Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins and a variety of world-class events including international racing, tennis and soccer, college football and concerts. Additional brand integration opportunities through the partnership include email marketing, social media, game day in-stadium branding, inclusion in game day broadcasts and sponsorship of Miami Dolphins Football Unites sustainability initiatives.

"We are incredibly proud to become the Official Cruise Line of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium," says Suzanne Salas, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Ecommerce, MSC Cruises USA. "South Florida isn't just home to our U.S. headquarters and many of our team members, but it's also an important source market for MSC Cruises, as we bring even more of our modern, innovative ships to the Cruise Capital of the World and open our new state-of-the art terminal at PortMiami next year. The Miami Dolphins is a beloved institution in Miami and for NFL fans across the nation, and we know cruise fans love football. This partnership with the Miami Dolphins will bring awareness to MSC Cruises as a perfect vacation option for Dolphins fans through various collaborations with the team and Hard Rock Stadium."

"We are excited to partner once again with MSC Cruises in our pursuit to continue elevating the fan experience," says Miami Dolphins Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Katharine Bohlmann. "As two organizations with a large footprint within South Florida, this was an organic partnership that aligns with our organizational values and dedication to the South Florida community."

This winter, MSC Cruises will have its largest presence ever in the U.S. with five ships sailing from American homeports, including three from PortMiami. MSC Seascape, the modern and innovative U.S. flagship, sails 7-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. She is joined by MSC Divina, offering a variety of options from 3-night cruises to The Bahamas to 11-night journeys through Central and South America. MSC Magnifica is also joining the U.S. fleet in Miami this winter and will sail short cruises to The Bahamas and Key West. Nearly all these cruises include stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas — the company's breathtaking private island destination focused on sustainability.