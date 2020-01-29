NFL, Dolphins Surprise Local Youth & High School Football Coaches With Super Bowl LIV Tickets

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – On January 27th, the NFL and Miami Dolphins surprised four local youth and high school football coaches on-stage at Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 with tickets to Super Bowl LIV. The NFL Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway Program recipients included Booker T. Washington Senior High School Head Coach Earl Tillman, Calvary Christian High School Head Coach Kirk Hoza, Fort Lauderdale High School Head Coach Richard Dunbar and Hollywood PAL Director Patrick Agenor. Additionally, youth football players and cheerleaders from Miami PAL had the opportunity to walk on-stage with each team's captains and head coach and youth football players from the Liberty City Warriors greeted the teams.
"We are so excited to show our appreciation for some of our South Florida coaches for their dedication to youth athletes and provide them with a memorable experience surrounding Super Bowl LIV here in Miami," said Miami Dolphins Director of Youth Programs and Camps RaShauna Hamilton. "Our Junior Dolphins program strives to celebrate the game of football year-round and this has been a remarkable opportunity to showcase our talented coaches and players with the NFL community."
"Year-round, coaches play a tremendous role in shaping players' lives, both on and off the field," said NFL Vice President of Youth and High School Football Strategy Roman Oben. "It was an honor to recognize four local area coaches and surprise them with Super Bowl LIV tickets. We look forward to celebrating the entire youth and high school football community with the Miami Dolphins as part of tremendous ongoing efforts in South Florida."
For the third consecutive year, to show appreciation for those who have made the NFL's past 100 seasons remarkable, the league and clubs are giving back to long-time fans by providing opportunities to attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Throughout the season, the NFL and all 32 clubs have been surprising fans and distributing 500 tickets to Super Bowl LIV.
The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. The Junior Dolphins program is designed to give kids access to learn the fundamentals of football using the
NFL's top resources. To grow the game, the Junior Dolphins program will work to educate coaches, parents and youth on the health and safety of football with a strong emphasis on character development. Junior Dolphins is building the next generation of Dolphins Fans.