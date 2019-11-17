Pregame Notes: Bills vs. Dolphins

- Safety Reshad Jones will be back in the lineup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
- Jones missed the past five games because of a chest injury.
- Defensive end Avery Moss also will be back after a five-game absence. He had been out with an ankle injury.
- Wide receiver Gary Jennings will be in uniform for the first time since being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
- Jennings was inactive against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, four days after he joined the Dolphins.
- Tackle Julién Davenport will be in the lineup for the first time since the season opener.
- Davenport was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday after being designated to return from injured reserve and practicing the past two weeks.
- Davenport started the season opener at right tackle before ending up on injured reserve after being hurt during practice before the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.
- Linebacker Raekwon McMillan and defensive end Taco Charlton, who both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, will be inactive.
- The other Dolphins inactives will be CB Ken Webster, who was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury, CB Xavier Crawford, T Isaiah Prince, G Shaq Calhoun and C/G Chris Reed.
- The Bills inactives include former Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, along with RB T.J. Yeldon, S Dean Marlowe, G Ike Boettger, OL Ryan Bates, WR Duke Williams and TE Tommy Sweeney.
- The Dolphins will wear their aqua jerseys with white pants.
- The honorary captains will be Mark Higgs, Keith Jackson and Jim Jensen.
- The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather, calls for temperatures between 69 and 72 degrees, with mostly sunny skies and no precipitation.