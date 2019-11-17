Sunday, Nov 17, 2019 11:34 AM

Pregame Notes: Bills vs. Dolphins

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • Safety Reshad Jones will be back in the lineup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
  • Jones missed the past five games because of a chest injury.
  • Defensive end Avery Moss also will be back after a five-game absence. He had been out with an ankle injury.
  • Wide receiver Gary Jennings will be in uniform for the first time since being claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
  • Jennings was inactive against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, four days after he joined the Dolphins.
  • Tackle Julién Davenport will be in the lineup for the first time since the season opener.
  • Davenport was activated to the 53-man roster Saturday after being designated to return from injured reserve and practicing the past two weeks.
  • Davenport started the season opener at right tackle before ending up on injured reserve after being hurt during practice before the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots.

Related Links

  • The Bills inactives include former Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, along with RB T.J. Yeldon, S Dean Marlowe, G Ike Boettger, OL Ryan Bates, WR Duke Williams and TE Tommy Sweeney.
  • The Dolphins will wear their aqua jerseys with white pants.
  • The honorary captains will be Mark Higgs, Keith Jackson and Jim Jensen.
  • The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather, calls for temperatures between 69 and 72 degrees, with mostly sunny skies and no precipitation.

Related Content

Salute To Service: Dolphins' Military Support A Year-Round Effort
news

Salute To Service: Dolphins' Military Support A Year-Round Effort

The Dolphins will honor America's military members during today's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Countdown To Kickoff | Bills vs. Dolphins
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Bills vs. Dolphins

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension
news

Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension

The Miami native signed a contract extension through the 2021 season.
news

Dolphins Activate Julién Davenport Off Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins have activated tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve and waived tackle Andrew Donnal.

Advertising