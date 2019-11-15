Countdown To Kickoff | Bills vs. Dolphins

Miami Dolphins (2-7) vs. Buffalo Bills (6-3)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Nov. 17
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, color analyst
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 61-49-1 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 35-20-1
AT BUFFALO: Bills lead 29-25
AT TORONTO, CANADA: Dolphins lead 1-0 Dolphins lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2019 at Buffalo; Bills 31, Dolphins 21
SERIES TREND: Buffalo has won four of the past five meetings, but the Dolphins are 6-4 in the teams’ last 10 meetings in Miami. That includes a 21-17 victory at Hard Rock Stadium last season.
HISTORY LESSON: This will mark the third time the Dolphins face the Bills on Nov. 17, and they were 2-0 in the first two games. The 1974 meeting was particularly noteworthy because it involved a battle for first place in the AFC East among two 7-2 teams and because Dolphins defensive end Bill Stanfill recorded five sacks in the 35-28 victory (it’s tied for the franchise record, even though sacks weren’t recognized as an official stat until 1982). Read more Dolphins-Bills Matchup Memories here.
Scouting Report
BUFFALO’S RECORD: 6-3
LAST GAME: Lost 19-16 at Cleveland
OVERVIEW: Despite losing two of their past three games, the Bills will come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in the thick of the AFC playoff race. In fact, thanks to their 5-1 start, the Bills currently find themselves holding the first wild-card spot in the conference. Buffalo is coming off a disappointing 19-16 loss against the Cleveland Browns as kicker Stephen Hauschka, who had missed a 34-yard field goal attempt late in the first half, was wide left on a 53-yard attempt at the end of regulation. Quarterback Josh Allen has continued to develop as a dual threat in his second season in the NFL. He leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six and has thrown 10 TD passes. The Buffalo running game also features a nice mixture of old and new, with ageless Frank Gore leading the team with 449 yards on the ground and rookie Devin Singletary from nearby Florida Atlantic University averaging a team-high 6.4 yards per rushing attempt. Another South Florida product, John Brown from Homestead High School, leads the Bills in receptions (47) and receiving yards (680). The defense has played a key role in Buffalo’s strong start in 2019, starting with cornerback Tre’Davious White, who had a key interception in Buffalo’s 31-21 victory against the Dolphins at New Era Field back on Oct. 20. Former Dolphins second-round pick Jordan Phillips leads Buffalo with six sacks, including three in a 14-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the son of former Dolphins tight end Ferrell Edmunds, was one of two Bills first-round picks in 2018 along with Allen and he leads a strong linebacker crops. Edmunds sacked Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield in the end zone for a safety last Sunday.
KEY NEW FACES: DT Ed Oliver (draft-1st round), T Cody Ford (draft-2nd), TE Dawson Knox (draft-3rd), RB Frank Gore (Miami), WR Cole Beasley (Dallas), WR John Brown (Baltimore), C Mitch Morse (Kansas City), G Quinton Spain (Tennessee), G Jon Feliciano (Oakland), DT Corey Liuget (L.A. Chargers), DT Vincent Taylor (Miami)
KEY VETERANS GONE: RB LeSean McCoy, TE Charles Clay, T Jordan Mills, G John Miller, C Russell Bodine, DT Kyle Williams, DT Harrison Phillips (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|CB Ken Webster (ankle)
|DE Taco Charlton (elbow)
|S Reshad Jones (chest)
|LB Raekwon McMillan (knee)
|DE Avery Moss (ankle)
|Buffalo Bills
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|DE Jerry Hughes (groin)