Countdown To Kickoff | Bills vs. Dolphins

OVERVIEW: Despite losing two of their past three games, the Bills will come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in the thick of the AFC playoff race. In fact, thanks to their 5-1 start, the Bills currently find themselves holding the first wild-card spot in the conference. Buffalo is coming off a disappointing 19-16 loss against the Cleveland Browns as kicker Stephen Hauschka, who had missed a 34-yard field goal attempt late in the first half, was wide left on a 53-yard attempt at the end of regulation. Quarterback Josh Allen has continued to develop as a dual threat in his second season in the NFL. He leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six and has thrown 10 TD passes. The Buffalo running game also features a nice mixture of old and new, with ageless Frank Gore leading the team with 449 yards on the ground and rookie Devin Singletary from nearby Florida Atlantic University averaging a team-high 6.4 yards per rushing attempt. Another South Florida product, John Brown from Homestead High School, leads the Bills in receptions (47) and receiving yards (680). The defense has played a key role in Buffalo’s strong start in 2019, starting with cornerback Tre’Davious White, who had a key interception in Buffalo’s 31-21 victory against the Dolphins at New Era Field back on Oct. 20. Former Dolphins second-round pick Jordan Phillips leads Buffalo with six sacks, including three in a 14-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the son of former Dolphins tight end Ferrell Edmunds, was one of two Bills first-round picks in 2018 along with Allen and he leads a strong linebacker crops. Edmunds sacked Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield in the end zone for a safety last Sunday.