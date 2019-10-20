Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Bills

- Wide receiver Jakeem Grant will be back in the lineup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but cornerback Xavien Howard will miss his second consecutive game.
- Grant and Howard both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
- Howard will be one of four players who will miss the game with an injury.
- On Friday, the Dolphins ruled out safety Reshad Jones (chest), center Daniel Kilgore (knee) and defensive end Avery Moss (ankle).
- The other three Dolphins inactives will be running back Myles Gaskin, center/guard Keaton Sutherland and tackle Andrew Donnal.
- Cornerback Ryan Lewis, who was claimed off waivers Tuesday, will be active.
- Fullback Chandler Cox and center/guard Chris Reed both will be in uniform after being inactive against the Washington Redskins last Sunday.
- The Bills inactives will be WR Robert Foster, RB T.J. Yeldon, LB Corey Thompson, LB Matt Milano, G Ike Boettger, T Ryan Bates and TE Tommy Sweeney.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their all-white uniforms.
- The forecast for Orchard Park between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, calls for temperatures between 61 and 63 degrees with partly sunny skies and no precipitation.