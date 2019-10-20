Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 11:40 AM

Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Bills

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • Wide receiver Jakeem Grant will be back in the lineup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but cornerback Xavien Howard will miss his second consecutive game.
  • Grant and Howard both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
  • Howard will be one of four players who will miss the game with an injury.
  • On Friday, the Dolphins ruled out safety Reshad Jones (chest), center Daniel Kilgore (knee) and defensive end Avery Moss (ankle).

Related Links

  • Fullback Chandler Cox and center/guard Chris Reed both will be in uniform after being inactive against the Washington Redskins last Sunday.
  • The Bills inactives will be WR Robert Foster, RB T.J. Yeldon, LB Corey Thompson, LB Matt Milano, G Ike Boettger, T Ryan Bates and TE Tommy Sweeney.
  • The Dolphins will be wearing their all-white uniforms.
  • The forecast for Orchard Park between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, calls for temperatures between 61 and 63 degrees with partly sunny skies and no precipitation.

Related Content

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Bills
news

Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Bills

John Congemi breaks down his keys for this weekend's divisional showdown in Buffalo.
Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills
news

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Bills

Game facts, series history, how to watch on TV and stream online.
Andy Cohen: Ryan Fitzpatrick Needs Strong Showing Against Tough Bills Defense
news

Andy Cohen: Ryan Fitzpatrick Needs Strong Showing Against Tough Bills Defense

Brian Flores is hoping the veteran QB will continue to give the Dolphins' offense a lift.
'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows
news

'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows

One month into his stint with the Dolphins, Charlton is continuing to earn his coaches' trust.

Advertising