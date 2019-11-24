Sunday, Nov 24, 2019 11:47 AM

Pregame Notes: Dolphins at Browns

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • The Dolphins will have both linebacker Raekwon McMillan and defensive end Taco Charlton when they face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
  • McMillan (knee) and Charlton (elbow) both missed the game against Buffalo last Sunday because of injuries.
  • Charlton was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week, while McMillan wasn’t even assigned a game status designation.
  • The three players added to the active roster this week — defensive tackle Gerald Willis, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and safety Adrian Colbert — all will be active.
  • Willis was promoted the practice squad; Van Ginkel was activated off Injured Reserve; and Colbert was signed off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.
  • Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is turned 37 on Sunday, will be playing on his birthday for the second time in his long NFL career.
  • On Nov. 24, 2013, Fitzpatrick completed 30 of 42 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions with a passer rating of 109.2 to help the Tennessee Titans pull out a 23-19 victory at Oakland.

  • The only Dolphins player who will miss the game because of injury is cornerback Ken Webster, who did not fly with the team to Cleveland.
  • Webster will miss his fourth consecutive game because of an ankle injury sustained in the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 28.
  • The Dolphins will wear their white jerseys with aqua pants.
  • The forecast for Cleveland between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather, calls for temperatures between 41 and 43 degrees, with partly sunny skies, no precipitation and wind between 16 and 18 mph.
  • A reminder that the game will be broadcast on FOX instead of the customary CBS assignment for a game where the visiting team is from the AFC.

