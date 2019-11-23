Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Browns

OVERVIEW: The Browns will go into the game Sunday riding their first winning streak of the season following victories against Buffalo (19-16) and Pittsburgh (21-7) in the Week 11 Thursday night game. The Browns are hoping to make a late-season push to fulfill the high expectations that accompanied them heading into the regular season following the acquisitions of Odell Beckham Jr., Kareem Hunt and former Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon. Beckham and former LSU teammate and former Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry have put up similar numbers as they rank first and second on the team in receptions and receiving yards, but the passing game has had an up-and-down season so far. Quarterback Baker Mayfield, the former Heisman Trophy winner who was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, has 11 touchdown passes against 12 interceptions this season and his passer rating of 76.8 is the lowest in the league among qualifying players. The Cleveland running game, meanwhile, has been very productive. Nick Chubb has 1,011 yards on the season, making him the second Browns running back along with the legendary Jim Brown to reach 1,000 yards in the team’s first 10 games. The defense ranks around the middle of the league overall, though it has been much better against the pass (sixth in the NFL) than against the run (26th). Of course, the Browns defense will have to finish out the season without its most productive player, defensive end Myles Garrett, who was suspended indefinitely in the aftermath of the much-publicized incident that took place near the end of the Pittsburgh game. Garrett had 10 sacks in the first 10 games, twice as many as anybody else on the team. Against the Dolphins, the Browns also will be without Larry Ogunjobi, who is second on the team with five sacks and also was suspended for what happened in that Thursday night game.