Final Injury Report: Dolphins at Browns

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan will be back in the lineup when the Dolphins face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
McMillan, who missed the game against the Buffalo Bills this past weekend because of a knee injury, did not get a game status designation on the final injury report of the week — that means he’ll be available.
The Dolphins actually will have almost all of the players on their 53-man roster available against Cleveland because only two received game status designations Friday.
Cornerback Ken Webster, who has missed the past three games with an ankle injury, was listed as doubtful.
Defensive end Taco Charlton, who missed the game against Buffalo last Sunday because of an elbow injury, was listed as questionable.
They were the only two players limited in practice Friday.
Cornerback Eric Rowe was removed from the injury report altogether Friday, while the other eight players who were listed were full practice participants and didn’t get game status designations: T Julién Davenport, LB Sam Eguavoen, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Jakeem Grant, RB Patrick Laird, McMillan, LB Andrew Van Ginkel and WR Albert Wilson.
Cleveland ruled out two players Friday, including former Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon. He will miss his third consecutive game because of a knee injury.
Also ruled out was defensive back Eric Murray (knee).
Linebacker Joe Schobert, who had two interceptions in Cleveland’s 21-7 victory against Pittsburgh in its last game, was listed as questionable with a groin injury.
Finally, tight end David Njoku will miss the game despite being eligible to play after being designated to return Wednesday. Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday that Njoku would not be moved to the active roster this week.