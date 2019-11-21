Sam Eguavoen Enjoying Life In The NFL, Playing For Dolphins

Eguavoen has realized his dream of making it to the NFL and he intends to stay here a while.

Whenever he needs extra motivation these days, Eguavoen just thinks back to those days in Canada.

“All the time,” he said. “Times that I’m down or times that I don’t want to wake up early in the morning, I’m just like, yo, I was waking up early in the morning in the CFL … why would I come to the NFL and stop that grind? No offense to the CFL, but I never want go back to where I came from. I always want to be moving forward. That’s the main thing that keeps me going, just knowing where I came from and knowing where I’m not trying to back to.”

Eguavoen, who joined the Dolphins in January after three seasons in the CFL, isn’t the first player to join the Dolphins or another team out of the CFL — Cameron Wake and Mark Dixon are just two prominent examples. But his journey was made more difficult because he had to overcome injuries.

A severe knee injury cost him most of the 2016 season and an ankle problem slowed him at the start of 2017.

“I tend to look back at my story and be like, like I wow myself,” Eguavoen said. “I’ve seen guys go to the CFL and never make it out or get injured and then on the practice squad, and then a team just moves away from them. I just thank all those boys that believed in me, kept me on the team. I tore my ACL my first year and then I was injured for the remaining 12 games, so I was recovering all offseason and then right before I came back, I messed my ankle up in training camp. Like the first day of training camp, messed my ankle up. So now they’re just looking at me like, is this guy injury-prone? They bring it another linebacker who came back from the NFL, so I’m just like, what am I doing in Canada? Like, this is crazy.