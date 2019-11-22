AC In The AM: Defense Needs To Be Great Against Browns

No doubt I still expect to see some exotic looks from this defense, at times playing as many as seven defensive backs, to slow down an offense that features two of the best running backs in the league and two of the best receivers. But truth is Graham is on to something here. They’ll get their carries. They’ll get their receptions. They always do.

“The main thing I’m focusing on,” said Graham, “is getting them to the ground.”

In the two victories this season, the Dolphins have been pretty good at that. But in the eight losses, well, not so much. Last week against the Bills may have best one of this defense’s poorest tackling games of the season. Two of the Buffalo’s touchdowns, for instance, were aided by missed tackles inside the 10-yard line.

That can’t happen against Odell Beckham Jr. Or Jarvis Landry. Or Nick Chubb. Or Kareem Hunt. That’s Cleveland’s modern day version of the fearsome foursome. Then when you throw in, or throw at, talented tight end David Njoku who may return Sunday from a wrist injury, you see what kind of challenge this Dolphins’ defense will be facing.