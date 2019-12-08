Pregame Notes: Dolphins at Jets

- Running back Zach Zenner and wide receiver Mack Hollins both will be active for the Dolphins against the New York Jets on Sunday after being added to the roster this week.
- Zenner was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday and Hollins was claimed off waivers Wednesday, three days after facing the Dolphins as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
- Safety Steven Parker will be back in the lineup after missing the game against the Eagles because of a groin injury.
- Parker has started four games for the Dolphins this season, including the loss at Cleveland on Nov. 24.
- The other four players the Dolphins acquired this week will be inactive, including three who did not travel to New York with the team — CB Linden Stephens, WR Trevor Davis and DT Zach Sieler. The other is guard/center Evan Brown.
- The other Dolphins inactives will be G Shaq Calhoun, DE Taco Charlton and LB Trent Harris.
- The Jets inactives will include Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams and starting running back Le’Veon Bell, who didn’t practice late last week because of illness.
- The others are safety Matthias Farley, OL Chuma Edoga, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Brian Poole and CB Arthur Maulet.