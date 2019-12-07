Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Jets

OVERVIEW: After their loss against the Dolphins left them with a 1-7 record, the Jets rebounded with three consecutive victories before the Bengals defeated them last weekend for their first win of the season. The offense came to life during that three-game winning streak, with the Jets scoring 34 points each time. Quarterback Sam Darnold was particularly impressive, completing 65.2 percent of his passes in those three games with seven touchdowns, only one interception and a passer rating of 117.2. Running back Le’Veon Bell hasn’t had the kind of season many expected, though he leads the team in rushing with 589 yards and is second in receptions with 55. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder leads the Jets in receptions with 57, while tight end Ryan Griffin is the touchdown leader with five. Safety Jamal Adams has been the Jets’ best defensive player, though an ankle injury is likely to keep him out of the game against the Dolphins. He leads the team in tackles with 64 and in sacks with 6.5. Former Dolphins linebacker Neville Hewitt leads the Jets with two interceptions.