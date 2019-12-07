Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Jets

Miami Dolphins (3-9) vs. New York Jets (4-8)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 8
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Tom McCarthy, play-by-play; Jay Feely, color analyst; Otis Livingston, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: New York leads 54-53-1 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 29-24-1
AT NEW YORK: Jets lead 29-24
AT LONDON, ENGLAND: Jets lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2019 at Miami; Dolphins 26, Jets 18
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins’ eight-point victory Nov. 3 gave them a four-game winning streak against the Jets, their longest since 1996-97 when they also won four in a row by sweeping the season series in back-to-back years.
HISTORY LESSON: This season marks the 25th anniversary of the famous “Fake Spike” game at Giants Stadium. The Dolphins rallied from a 24-6 second-half deficit to defeat the Jets 28-24 on Nov. 27, 1994, scoring the game-winning touchdown on one of the most famous plays in franchise history. With the Dolphins trailing 24-21 in the final minute, Dan Marino completed an 11-yard pass to Mark Ingram in the middle of the field. After the Dolphins quickly lined up with the clock running, Marino made a gesture indicating he was going to spike the ball to stop the clock. Only he didn’t. Instead, he threw a perfect back-shoulder pass in the corner of the end zone to Ingram for the stunning 8-yard game-winning touchdown. Read more Dolphins-Jets Matchup Memories here.
Scouting Report
NEW YORK’S RECORD: 4-8
LAST GAME: Lost 22-6 at Cincinnati
OVERVIEW: After their loss against the Dolphins left them with a 1-7 record, the Jets rebounded with three consecutive victories before the Bengals defeated them last weekend for their first win of the season. The offense came to life during that three-game winning streak, with the Jets scoring 34 points each time. Quarterback Sam Darnold was particularly impressive, completing 65.2 percent of his passes in those three games with seven touchdowns, only one interception and a passer rating of 117.2. Running back Le’Veon Bell hasn’t had the kind of season many expected, though he leads the team in rushing with 589 yards and is second in receptions with 55. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder leads the Jets in receptions with 57, while tight end Ryan Griffin is the touchdown leader with five. Safety Jamal Adams has been the Jets’ best defensive player, though an ankle injury is likely to keep him out of the game against the Dolphins. He leads the team in tackles with 64 and in sacks with 6.5. Former Dolphins linebacker Neville Hewitt leads the Jets with two interceptions.
KEY NEW FACES: DL Quinnen Williams (draft-1st round), T Chuma Edoga (draft-3rd), RB Le’Veon Bell (Pittsburgh), WR Jamison Crowder (Washington), RB Ty Montgomery (Baltimore), G Tom Compton (Minnesota), QB David Fales (Miami), TE Ryan Griffin (Houston)
KEY VETERANS GONE: DL Leonard Williams, LB Darron Lee, CB Morris Claiborne, C Spencer Long, WR Quincy Enunwa (IR), LB Albert McClellan (IR), QB Trevor Siemian (IR), LB Avery Williamson (IR), CB Trumaine Johnson (IR), C Ryan Kalil (IR), TE Chris Herndon (IR), LB C.J. Mosley (IR), G Brian Winters (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|No Players Listed
|New York Jets
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|CB Brian Poole (concussion)
|S Jamal Adams (ankle)
|DL Henry Anderson (shoulder)
|OL Chuma Edoga (knee)
|OL Kelvin Beachum (ankles)
|Matthias Farley (rib/ankle)
|RB Le’Veon Bell (illness)
|CB Arthur Maulet (calf)
|CB Maurice Canady (illness/quad)
|TE Ryan Griffin (illness)
|DL Steve McLendon (knee/hip)
|WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring)