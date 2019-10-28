Monday, Oct 28, 2019 06:59 PM

Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Steelers

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

  • Cornerback Xavien Howard will make his return to the lineup when the Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
  • Howard missed the previous two games because of a knee injury.
  • Defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche will be in line to make his Dolphins debut after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday afternoon.
  • Nkemdiche, a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, was signed by the Dolphins in August.

  • The Steelers inactives will be QB Paxton Lynch, CB Justin Layne, RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Ulysees Gilbert III, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry and DE L.T. Walton.
  • The Dolphins will be wearing their throwback uniforms, while the Steelers will be wearing all-back color rush uniforms. … The forecast for Pittsburgh between 8 and midnight, according to AccuWeather.com, calls for temperatures between 56 and 60 degrees with clear or mostly clear skies and no precipitation.

