Pregame Notes | Dolphins at Steelers

- Cornerback Xavien Howard will make his return to the lineup when the Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.
- Howard missed the previous two games because of a knee injury.
- Defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche will be in line to make his Dolphins debut after being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday afternoon.
- Nkemdiche, a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017, was signed by the Dolphins in August.
- Four of the Dolphins inactives were played ruled out before Monday: S Reshad Jones, C Daniel Kilgore, T Andrew Donnal and DE Avery Moss.
- Jones (chest), Kilgore (knee) and Moss (ankle) will miss the game because of injuries; Donnal did not travel to Pittsburgh because of non-injury-related reasons.
- The other three Dolphins inactives will be running back Myles Gaskin, center/guard Keaton Sutherland and wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
- The Steelers inactives will be QB Paxton Lynch, CB Justin Layne, RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Ulysees Gilbert III, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, TE Zach Gentry and DE L.T. Walton.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their throwback uniforms, while the Steelers will be wearing all-back color rush uniforms. … The forecast for Pittsburgh between 8 and midnight, according to AccuWeather.com, calls for temperatures between 56 and 60 degrees with clear or mostly clear skies and no precipitation.