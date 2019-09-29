Pregame Notes | Dolphins vs. Chargers

- Safety Reshad Jones will make his return to the lineup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but the Dolphins will be without wide receiver Albert Wilson, safety Bobby McCain and tackle Jesse Davis.
- Jones missed the previous two games because of an ankle injury.
- Wilson, McCain and Davis all were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
- Along with Wilson, McCain and Davis, WR Allen Hurns (concussion) and CB Jomal Wiltz (groin) already had been ruled out Friday.
- The other two inactives will be rookie running back Myles Gaskin and center/guard Keaton Sutherland, who was claimed off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.
- Rookie sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince will be active for the first time this season.
- Running back Melvin Gordon, who rejoined the Chargers on Thursday after being a holdout, will be active.
- The Chargers inactives will be K Michael Badgley, QB Easton Stick, WR Travis Benjamin, RB Justin Jackson, WR Mike Williams, TE Hunter Henry and TE Virgil Green.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their all-white uniforms, while the Chargers will be wearing their throwback power blue jerseys.
- The honorary captains will be Hall of Famers Bob Griese, Larry Little and Dan Marino.
- The forecast for Miami Gardens between 1 and 4 p.m., according to AccuWeather.com, calls for temperatures of 88-89 degree with intermittent clouds. There’s a 13 percent chance of rain in the 1 p.m. hour.